ALTON/GODFREY — A benefit event to support Wade Gibson, a beloved area hair stylist and business owner facing medical challenges with pancreatic cancer, will be held May 17, 2025, at The Pavilion in Kampsville. The event, organized by friends, family and local businesses, aims to raise funds to assist with Wade’s care.

James Palmer, Wade’s husband and business partner at Papa Toodles in Alton, expressed his gratitude for the community’s support.

“Given the outpouring of love and support for Wade, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all those who are dedicating their time and effort to organize, plan and volunteer for this remarkable benefit in support of Wade, who is deeply appreciated by many. We are truly fortunate to have such a supportive and caring community,” Palmer said.

The benefit will feature music, food, raffles, and both virtual and in-person silent auctions. Doors open at 4 p.m. at The Pavilion in Kampsville.

Palmer also acknowledged the generosity of local businesses and community members who have donated baskets and items for the event.

“Your kindness is truly commendable,” he said. He further thanked the salon team for their dedication during this difficult time, noting, “You guys rock.”

All funds raised during the event will go toward Wade’s medical care. Individuals interested in contributing items or ideas for the silent auction, or those wishing to donate checks or cash, are encouraged to contact Britney at (618) 917-2578 or drop off contributions at the Papa Toodles office at 210 W. Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey.

Palmer concluded by thanking the community for their understanding and patience throughout Wade’s medical situation.

