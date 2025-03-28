SAINT JACOB - On March 17, 2025, Jason Tomlin and his family of Saint Jacob had to face an unimaginable tragedy when his 10-year-old son, Jacob, and the child's mother, Ashley, were killed in a head-on collision caused by a reckless driver.

The incident left Tomlin not only grieving the loss of his child but also facing the challenge of finding a stable home for his surviving children, who are currently without a permanent residence.

The accident occurred when a driver collided with Ashley's vehicle. Both Jacob and Ashley lost their lives that night, leaving behind three children, who had been living with their mother. Jason is struggling to secure housing quickly enough to accommodate the three surviving children, who live at their mother's home.

In light of this tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Jason and his children during this difficult time. The campaign seeks donations, resources for housing, and community support to help the family rebuild their lives.

“Any donation, big or small, resources for families to find housing, or a share would be deeply appreciated,” the GoFundMe organizer said.

The emotional toll of this loss is profound, and the community is encouraged to come together to support Jason and his children as they navigate the challenges ahead.

