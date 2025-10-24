GRANITE CITY — Holly Lightfoot, a devoted mother of four and wife of Granite City Police Officer Bryndan Lightfoot, was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer, in August 2025. The diagnosis has led to a recommended double mastectomy, with her first surgery scheduled for Nov. 14, 2025.

The cancer was caught early, but because it is hormone-driven, Lightfoot’s doctors advised the extensive surgical approach. Following the initial surgery, she faces a recovery period of four to eight weeks, followed by a reconstruction surgery approximately three months later and a final grafting procedure three months after that.

While Lightfoot’s medical treatments will be covered by insurance, she will receive only 60 percent of her regular pay during her short-term medical leave. With four children at home and the holiday season approaching, the reduced income has created a significant financial strain for the family.

Kristin Martin, Lightfoot’s friend and colleague who organized a GoFundMe campaign to support the family, said Lightfoot has always been a pillar of support for others.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Holly is always the first to help others, to give without being asked, and to show up when people need her most,” Martin said. “Now, it’s our turn to be there for her.”

The fundraiser aims to alleviate some of the family’s financial burdens, allowing them to focus on Lightfoot’s recovery and family well-being.

Martin emphasized the importance of community support during this challenging time. “Every donation, share, and kind word makes a difference,” she said.

Those wishing to contribute can find the GoFundMe campaign organized by Martin in Granite City. The Lightfoot family has received an outpouring of support as they navigate this difficult journey.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: