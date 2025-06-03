COLUMBIA — A fundraiser has been launched to support Allen Lalk, a Columbia Hockey Club coach and Uber driver who was shot in the face early Saturday, May 31, 2025, during a robbery attempt in Columbia, Ill.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when Lalk was held at gunpoint by two passengers and ordered to drive to one suspect’s home. Instead, Lalk diverted the vehicle to the Columbia police station in an effort to seek help, where he was shot as he pulled into the parking lot.

Lalk, 52, was rushed into emergency surgery and is now beginning a lengthy recovery process. While he survived the attack, he faces significant medical bills and ongoing expenses related to his recovery.

A Collinsville man, 20, and a 17-year-old boy from Cahokia Heights have been charged in connection with the shooting, according to Columbia Police Chief Jason P. Donjon.

The suspects fled on foot toward Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park after the shooting.

Nicole Sanderson, president of the Columbia Hockey Club, expressed heartbreak over the incident and praised Lalk’s quick thinking and bravery.

“He showed incredible heroism by driving to the station, likely saving lives, and risking his own health and well-being to protect others,” Sanderson said. She also commended law enforcement for their swift response in coordinating a manhunt and ensuring community safety.

Randy Fisher Jr. is organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with Lalk’s medical expenses, therapy, and other financial burdens.

The fundraiser is coordinated with Lalk’s family and verified by the hockey club. Additionally, the Columbia Hockey Club is collecting gift cards to local eateries to help the family with meals during this difficult time. Donations can be made through board members or via Venmo to @Nicole-Sanderson-11.

Sanderson asked the community to keep Lalk and his family in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy by refraining from direct contact.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

