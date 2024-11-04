BELLEVILLE — A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the George Pappas family following a tragic fire that claimed the lives of three family members in Belleville early on Oct. 28, 2024. The fundraiser, organized by Brittany Rowan Sullivan, aims to assist the family as they cope with their devastating loss.

The fire, which was classified as a two-alarm incident, destroyed the Pappas family's home while they were asleep. In addition to the loss of their residence and personal belongings, the family mourns the deaths of George Pappas's father, brother, and the father of his niece's child. The family also lost two dogs and a cat in the fire.

As George Pappas, along with his mother, niece, and one-year-old nephew, faces the challenges of starting over, the community is being called upon for support.

Sullivan emphasized the need for shelter and essential items, stating, "We ask the compassionate hearts of the Rowan Tire network, Belleville Community, surrounding towns, and anyone moved to assist this family in their time of need to consider extending a helping hand."

The GoFundMe campaign is seeking cash donations as well as new or used home and personal items.

Donations of clothing for the family members, including baby items, and grocery store gift cards are also requested. Specific clothing needs include sizes for George’s mother, niece, and himself, as well as necessities for his one-year-old nephew.

For those wishing to contribute, non-cash donations can be delivered to Rowan Tire, a local business operated by George Pappas's father, Bob Rowan, for the past 41 years.

The community's support is seen as vital as the family begins to navigate this challenging period of grief and rebuilding.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.