O’FALLON, Ill. — Tammy Russell is organizing a fundraiser to assist the family of Ashley Marie Bennett, who died on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Bennett, a mother of three from O’Fallon, Ill., left behind her children and family who are seeking community support to cover funeral expenses and provide for her children’s immediate needs.

Bennett’s family shared that she did not have life insurance or other financial resources set aside, creating an urgent need for assistance.

The fundraiser aims to cover the costs of funeral services and help support her children, ages 18, 6, and 2, with essentials such as food, clothing, schooling, and a stable living environment.

“Ashley was more than just a mother; she was the glue that held her family and friends together,” the family said in a statement. “Her generosity, her kindness, and her ability to make everyone feel loved and valued are qualities we will forever cherish.”

The fundraiser encourages donations of any size, noting that all contributions will go directly toward supporting the children and funeral expenses.

Organizers also ask that those unable to donate share the campaign to reach others who may be able to help.

In honoring Bennett’s memory, the family expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

“Ashley was a light in our lives, always there when we needed her, always giving and caring for others without asking for anything in return,” the statement said. “With your help, we can ensure that Ashley’s children are surrounded by love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Contributions can be made through the GoFundMe campaign established by Tammy Russell. Click here for the GoFundMe.

