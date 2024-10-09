TAMPA, FLA. - A man nicknamed "Lieutenant Dan" has captured quite a bit of attention in Tampa as Hurricane Milton heads to the area with a fury.

Folks, keep Lieutenant Dan in your thoughts. With a sense of divine purpose, he says, “God told me to come out here and get a boat.” But there’s a catch — he doesn’t have a lifejacket.

Dan isn't a strong swimmer — he’s missing a leg, much like the character from Forrest Gump. Despite this, he's convinced he’ll simply rise and fall with the floodwaters, not seeming to worry about the 180-mph winds, intense currents, or dangerous debris around him.

Lieutenant Dan knows that people across the nation are concerned for his safety, but he compares himself to Noah. Last night, he was out on the water (spoiler alert: tidal knowledge is not his strong suit).

These are the words on the GoFundMe for Lt. Dan: "Ahoy, mateys! We're rallying together to help our dear friend Lieutenant Dan who lives on a sailboat and embodies the spirit of a true pirate. He's the kindest soul, never asking for anything but always ready to lend a hand. His current vessel has seen better days, and we want to surprise him with a new boat to continue his seafaring adventures. Let's come together and show our support for this modern-day pirate by helping him get a new ship to sail the seas!"

A GoFundMe campaign has gathered over $19,000, with Dan planning to put it toward a larger boat — naturally: Support Lieutenant Dan's Seafaring Dreams.

Authorities have stated they will evacuate Lieutenant Dan by force on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, if he doesn’t leave before the storm hits.

