TRENTON - A family is facing a devastating loss following a car accident on March 17, 2025, that claimed the lives of Ashley Koehler and her 10-year-old son, Jacob. The tragedy left Ashley's 3-year-old daughter Gracie in critical condition, fighting for her life at Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

Amanda Emmerich, Ashley's sister, is organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family as they navigate this challenging time.

"I am asking you to please donate to help her family pay for funeral and medical expenses or anything her children may need," Emmerich said.

She said the accident resulted in multiple skull fractures and a broken leg for Gracie, who is also experiencing seizures. As she undergoes treatment, the family is grappling with the emotional and financial repercussions of their loss. Ashley leaves behind her husband, Jeff, and three other children.

In a recent update, Emmerich shared that Gracie has made it through surgery, although doctors had to leave part of her skull off due to significant swelling on her brain.

"The most important part is that she is still with us," Emmerich said, urging continued prayers for Gracie and her siblings.

Community members have shown tremendous support, contributing to the fundraiser and offering condolences.

"Thank you all for the huge support and donations," Emmerich expressed. "You don’t know how much this means to us."

The fundraiser aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by the family during this difficult period.

Emmerich emphasized the importance of coming together to support Ashley’s surviving children as they cope with the loss of their mother and brother.

Click here for the GoFundMe:https://www.gofundme.com/f/aid-for-ashleys-family-funeral-and-medical-costs

