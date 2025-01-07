ALTON — The community is coming together to support the family of Dreya Mackenzie Colley, a 16-year-old student who died following a severe car accident on Dec. 23, 2024. Jeralyn Colley is organizing a fundraiser on behalf of Bryan Colley, to help cover funeral expenses after Dreya's passing.

Dreya, an 11th-grade student at Alton High School, succumbed to her injuries at 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2025, at St. Louis University Hospital. Despite extensive medical efforts, Dreya was unable to recover after the tragic accident.

In her final act of generosity, Dreya's family noted that she donated her organs, which they hope will help save others.

A visitation for Dreya is scheduled for 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Reverend Daniel Sternquist will officiate the service for Dreya, and burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery. The family is also accepting memorial contributions to Mid America Transplant in Dreya's honor.

To assist with the financial burden of the funeral, a GoFundMe campaign has been established, which can be accessed at this link.

