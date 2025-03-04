EDWARDSVILLE - Amanda Couch is rallying community support for David and Marge, an Edwardsville couple who suffered a devastating house fire on the evening of Feb. 20, 2025. The fire resulted in the complete loss of their home and vehicles, leaving the couple to navigate the aftermath of the tragedy.

David and Marge were able to escape the flames, sustaining some injuries but overall remaining safe. Unfortunately, they were unable to save their pets during the incident.

The couple had initially declined offers for financial assistance, but after discussions with family, they have agreed to accept help as they work through insurance claims and address immediate needs, including clothing, food, medical expenses, and eventually a replacement vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Couch emphasized the importance of community support in times of crisis. "Thank you for helping them see they have an entire community here to support them and love them through this tragedy," she said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist David and Marge during this challenging period. The campaign can be found at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-david-and-marges-recovery-journey

Community members are encouraged to contribute to help the couple as they begin to rebuild their lives.

More like this: