STAUNTON - A large crowd gathered on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, to support Ismael Ayuzo Sandoval, a 41-year-old Staunton business owner detained last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sandoval, owner of Caldera Bar & Grill in Staunton, was detained on Oct. 29, 2025, after dropping his children off at school, according to witnesses. He is currently being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Detention Center in Missouri.

On Nov. 2, community members from across the region gathered to protest Sandoval’s detainment and show support for him and his family. Caldera Bar & Grill released the following statement on their Facebook page.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is not about politics. This is about people — about a hardworking father, a small business owner, a neighbor, and a friend who has been part of our community for more than two decades,” the post reads. “Ismael has contributed so much through his dedication, his generosity, and his quiet strength. He has helped build the kind of community we all want to live in — one where people look out for each other, lend a hand when needed, and show up when it matters most.”

ICE issued a statement on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, addressing what it described as “misinformation and propaganda” surrounding the case. A spokesperson called Sandoval “a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico who is a serial immigration offender.” According to ICE, Sandoval first attempted to enter the U.S. illegally at age 19 and crossed the border four times between 2003 and 2005.

The case has drawn attention from Democratic members of Congress. Rep. Nikki Budzinski and Sen. Dick Durbin have said they are seeking answers from federal agencies and working to reunite Sandoval with his family.

On Nov. 2, many community members vocalized their support for Sandoval. Supporters plan to pursue legal avenues to secure his release.

“We stand for compassion. We stand for family. And most importantly, we stand with Ismael,” the restaurant concluded in their post.

Sydney Sinks also contributed to this story.