ALTON — The Alton Wreaths Across America event took place on December 14, 2024, at the city cemetery, where volunteers gathered to honor veterans by laying wreaths on their graves. Despite challenging weather conditions, the event saw the participation of local scout and youth groups, who helped transport 560 wreaths to the National Cemetery.

Margaret Hopkins, the coordinator of the event, emphasized the importance of the day, stating, "Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom." The event's activities were scaled down due to the weather, but the spirit of the occasion remained strong as volunteers from East Elementary School worked alongside veterans to lay wreaths.

Art Williams, a 101-year-old World War II veteran, participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, continuing a tradition he has upheld for the past 18 years. The event also featured performances by buglers Quinn Halliday and Seana Grey, who played taps after the wreaths were placed.

In addition to honoring those interred at the Alton National Cemetery, the event provided extra wreaths to attendees for placement at the graves of their veteran family members or friends in other cemeteries. The Alton WAA group also extended support to a new Wreaths Across America group in Guthrie, Oklahoma, assisting them in their goal to honor 1,600 veterans.

Hopkins reflected on the collaborative effort, noting, "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." The sentiment underscored the success of the Alton WAA event, which not only honored local veterans but also fostered a sense of community and shared purpose.

