BATCHTOWN — A devastating fire on Tuesday, March 26, 2025, has left the Jackson family in Batchtown grappling with severe losses, including the hospitalization of family member Paula Benoist Jackson.

The fire consumed their home and claimed the lives of three of their dogs, while three others survived but require medical attention.

Paula (shown above) was inside the residence when the fire erupted and sustained critical injuries that necessitated her being life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Currently in the Intensive Care Unit, she is reported to be stable, but her road to recovery is expected to be long and arduous.

Article continues after sponsor message

In response to the family's urgent needs, Courtney Smithee has organized a GoFundMe campaign aimed at alleviating some of the financial burdens they now face. The costs associated with Paula's life flight, her ICU stay, and anticipated medical treatments, including multiple surgeries, are expected to be significant. Additionally, Paula's inability to work during her recovery period will compound the family's financial strain.

The Jackson family has always prioritized the well-being of their pets, treating them as cherished family members. In light of this tragedy, supporters are encouraged to contribute to the fundraiser, share the campaign, or simply keep Paula and her family in their thoughts.

As the Jackson family begins to navigate this difficult chapter, community support may play a vital role in their healing and rebuilding process.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

More like this: