GODFREY - The 17th annual Christmas in July event, hosted by Taylor and Lily Freer at Freer Auto Body, is set from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for July 18, 2025, in Godfrey. The fundraiser supports Community Christmas, a program sponsored by United Way that provides assistance to local families in need during the holiday season.

Margaret Freer, an event organizer, said very dollar raised through the event remains in the area to help ensure that families have necessary items and experience the spirit of Christmas.

The event features a raffle with prizes donated by members of the community, including $3,500 in cash from Alxalta Coatings and PRS; a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom, two-bath condo at the Beach Club in Fort. Morgan, Alabama; a seven-night stay in a cabin in Balltown, Colorado; a five-night stay in a rustic three-bedroom cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; a side of beef; four Cardinal green seats for the Aug. 11, 2025, game against the Rockies; and $1,000 cash from Freer Auto Body.

“The community always comes through to make sure this event is successful,” said Margaret Freer. “It is the community that donates the prizes, the community that sells and buys the raffle tickets.”

Additional incentives are offered to top raffle ticket sellers, including four Cardinal tickets in the Redbird Club with parking for the Aug. 11 game, a dinner for eight at Bella Milano in the Godfather room, and a five-course dinner with wine for six people in a private dining room at Gentelin's on Broadway. These prizes were donated by the Vern & Laurie Van Hoy Foundation and local businesses.

Raffle tickets are available for pickup at Freer Auto Body, located at 4512 N. Alby, Godfrey. Those who require ticket delivery can call 618-466-6151. Local restaurants Bakers and Hale will participate by hosting a “dine to donate” event on July 13, 2025, with raffle tickets also available for purchase from their staff.

Donations to Community Christmas are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Community Christmas, c/o Freer Auto Body. Organizers emphasized the importance of community involvement in selling tickets and donating prizes to ensure the event’s continued success in supporting families during the holiday season.

