O'FALLON - A shooting of a teen in South St. Louis on Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2024, has riveted the Metro East region.

Colin Brown, 16, was critically injured in a shooting after a hockey game for his team Christian Brothers College High School on Interstate 55 in South St. Louis. Colin is the son of Calvin Brown.

The Brown family issued this statement: "First, we would like to express our gratitude to the SLMPD and the Illinois State Police, as well as the broader public safety community, for their continued efforts in apprehending the perpetrators of this senseless crime against our beloved son, Colin.

"As a family and a former law enforcement official with over 28 years of experience, we believe that greater efforts are needed in the City of St. Louis and the surrounding region to support the police and equip them with the necessary tools to combat such senseless, violent gun crimes.

Additionally, we want to thank the St. Louis and Chicago hockey communities for their overwhelming support during this difficult time. In particular, we appreciate the hockey communities of Affton, Affton Central States, CBC and O'Fallon Ice Hockey Club, the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks, the Central State Developmental Hockey League, Mid States Hockey and MVCHA. Please continue to pray for our son and his medical team. Fight for Brownie #72."

A prayer vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in the northeast parking lot of the MetroRecPlex, 205 Rec Plex Drive in O’Fallon.

After someone shot into Brown’s vehicle, hitting Colin, his father drove to an area of downtown St. Louis, where he was met by police and EMS, who rushed the teenager to the hospital.

O’Fallon Ice Hockey Club has started a Givebutter fundraiser for Calvin and Tracey Brown and their children. People can donate at https://givebutter.com/TUQgKc

