Alton Girls Basketball State Celebration

ALTON, — The Alton Girls basketball team was honored with a parade through the streets of Alton on Sunday afternoon, March 9, 2025, celebrating their third-place finish in the state tournament over the weekend.

The procession, which featured an escort from the Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, began at Alton Middle School and concluded at Alton High School.

The parade route took the team up College Avenue to Washington Avenue, then across Homer Adams Parkway to Humbert Road. Fans lined the streets, cheering as the players rode on the back of a truck, a testament to the community's support. Upon arrival at the high school, the team was greeted with applause before entering the gym for a ceremony honoring their achievements.

During the ceremony, Alton Superintendent Elaine Kane, Alton Mayor David Goins, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, Principal Stacie Franke, Head Coach Deserea Howard, and Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick addressed the crowd. This event marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time the Alton Girls basketball team reached the state finals.

The Alton Lady Redbirds concluded the season with an impressive 34-3 record, remaining undefeated at 12-0 in the Southwest Conference. They also claimed titles in the Dunlap Thanksgiving Tournament and the Mascoutah Christmas Tournament.

In the state semifinals, the team faced Kenwood Academy, losing a tightly contested game described by Coach Howard as “fast-paced” and “physical,” with a final score of 61-55. However, the Redbirds rebounded to secure third place by defeating last season’s state champions, Loyola Academy, 54-44 in the IHSA Class 4A girls basketball state tournament.

