ALTON — The Alton High School basketball teams are enjoying extraordinary seasons, with the boys and girls squads achieving nearly perfect records as they head into the heart of their schedules. The boys' team, coached by Dylan Dudley, holds an overall record of 13-2, while the girls' team, led by Deserea Howard, boasts an impressive 15-1 mark.

Dudley expressed optimism about his team's performance in the first half of the season, noting, "We are off to a good start. We are in a good place."

He acknowledged the challenges faced in their two losses and emphasized the importance of learning from those experiences to improve in future matchups. With a five to six-day break since their last game, Dudley reported that his players have made significant progress during practice, saying, "Hopefully we keep it going."

The Redbirds travel to Belleville West for a Tuesday night encounter.

On the girls' side, Coach Howard expressed pride in her team's achievements, especially after being underestimated early in the season. The girls host Belleville West at Alton on Tuesday.

"I am really proud; a lot counted us out early with Kiyoko Proctor injured," she said. Howard emphasized the importance of teamwork and confidence, stating that her squad has "definitely accomplished" their goal of performing well in the first half of the season. With guard Proctor returning to the lineup, Howard is hopeful for a strong finish and a potential state-run.

The excitement surrounding the teams is palpable, with Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick noting a surge in fan support as they approach Southwestern Conference play.

"I expect the fan support to be outstanding through the rest of the season," he said, praising the coaching staff for their contributions to the teams' success.

The postseason is on the minds of both coaches.

Coach Howard said the Redbird girls have an extremely difficult schedule and they recently returned home from the Grow The Game Shootout in the Chicago area with two big wins. The girls continue to learn and grow as a team and Howard is excited about the Redbirds' potential as post-season play looms ahead.

Coach Dudley highlighted the necessity of hard work, stating, "The key with that is always say keep your head down and go to work." He noted the rapid turnaround of the program over the past few years, attributing this success to the players' commitment to practice.

"Kids have learned how to show up every day and go about business," he added.

Barry Macias, an Alton School Board member and father of boys' player Alex Macias, remarked on the historic nature of the season.

"I don’t think in the history of the school district two teams have been state-ranked and undefeated in the Southwestern Conference at the same time," he said, highlighting the significance of the teams' combined success.

Barry Macias also said he couldn't be more proud of the impact both Coach Howard and Coach Dudley have had on their teams.

As both teams prepare for the challenges ahead, the Alton community remains hopeful and excited for what lies ahead in the remainder of the season.

