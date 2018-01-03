WOOD RIVER — Madison County Child Advocacy Center continues to benefit from the generosities of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and its employees.

Credit Union officials presented the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) with a check for $32,265 on Dec. 20, 2017 that it raised from its annual charity golf tournament held in September. Since 2013, the CAC has been the recipient of funds raised during the golf outing.

The credit union was honored at an awards dinner in November with the Harvest of Hope Award, which recognizes an individual or organization that is an example of Hope in Action in the community.

This past year Credit Union employees volunteered more than 4,000 hours and 1st MidAmerica provided more than $140,000 in support through sponsorships and donations to various community organizations to include Bucket Brigade, United Way Campaign Adopt-a-Solider and the Gordon Moore Restoration Project.

The credit union works with the CAC on various events throughout the year including sponsoring the Kids Health Safety and Activity Fair, which is a back to school event.

Carrier Cohan, director of the CAC, said the past year has been one of change and growth for the organization.

“We unveiled a new logo in early fall,” Cohan said. “It includes a dandelion with floating seeds that represent hope, new beginnings and the promise of life to come.”

She said the Center also has newly renovated space to accommodate state of the art interview rooms and new staff and contracted partners that will allow the center to provide onsite therapy and crisis intervention services, intensive home-based services and consistent support and connection to families while navigating the criminal justice system.

“The Center is now staffed appropriately to accommodate the number of children we serve ensuring our amazing employees can remain resilient, educated and supported while instilling a sense of hope to child victims of abuse,” Cohan said.

For more information about the Child Advocacy Center, please contact us at 618-296-5390, or online at www.madco-cac.org.

