ALTON - Christine L. Brice Foundation, INC, will be hosting a Community Outreach/ Family Fun Day on April 9, 2022, featuring an Easter egg hunt for children ages 0-12 at Hellrung Park in Alton, IL from 1-4 pm.

The goal of the Christine L. Brice Foundation, INC is to bring both fun and awareness to the families of our community. This event will have fun and games for the entire family.

Christine L. Brice Foundation, INC will be partnering with several others in our community to make this day a success. Molina healthcare will be there to help educate and assist those in the community who are in need of health insurance. SIHF will be in attendance providing Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. Familia Dental will also be in attendance advising on keeping up with good oral hygiene. Representatives from the Riverbend Headstart Program will be in attendance as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

The mission of Christine L. Brice Foundation, INC is to work in collaboration with other organizations in order to alleviate the struggles in our community by extending a helping hand in times of need.

The CLB Foundation, INC would like to thank Schwegel’s Market, in Alton, IL, The City of Alton’s Mayor’s Office, Chong’s Chop Suey, The Back to Mexico Committee, Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, and their many other sponsors for their generous contributions and support in helping to make this Community Outreach/ Family Fun Day a total success.

To make a donation to the CLB Foundation, INC please contact Kim Brice-Hollis at (618) 917-7190, or Brittany Brice-Ward at (309) 420-4371.

More like this: