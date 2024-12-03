ALTON - Mr. Darnell Tingle, executive director of United Congregations of Metro East (UCME,) will speak about the role of community organizing in Climate Change and Environmental Justice on Dec. 10, 2024.

He has an undergraduate degree in Ethics, History and Policy and M.A. in Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA.

Mr. Tingle has organized, directed and consulted for unions such as Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Denver CO and Unite Here, a part of Services Employees International Union.

Mr. Tingle will be able to bring his experiences to bear here in this area regarding next steps in organizing for Environmental Justice and update the community on the shared issues of Piasa Palisades Group and UCM relative to Environmental Justice in this area.

The program will be held at Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL, to begin at 6:30 p.m on Dec. 10, 2024. Come early and place an order for some craft beer and delicious food. If you have questions, call Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

