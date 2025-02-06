GRANITE CITY - Monica Cooper, of Granite City, a beloved mother and friend, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, after a brief battle with pneumonia. She was 42 years old.

Cooper is remembered for her vibrant personality and infectious laughter. Described as a dynamic and fun-loving individual, she touched the lives of many with her honesty, warmth, and generosity. "Her ‘shoot from the hip’ honesty, tempered with humor, and her warm smile will be deeply missed by all who knew her," her family shared in a heartfelt statement.

She is survived by her children, Justin and Samantha Clark, and Casie and Jeremy Wright, along with her grandchildren, Emma and Miley. Cooper was the daughter of Vernon Gale Cooper and Linda Lentz, and she leaves behind siblings Tommy and Peggy Cooper, Kevin Cooper, and Michelle and Toby Wallace.

In light of Cooper's passing, her family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses and other unforeseen costs, as she did not have life insurance.

"Any amount you can contribute, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated," the family said.

Details regarding a memorial service to celebrate Cooper's life will be announced once finalized. Her family has requested that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers and encouraged friends to share their favorite memories of her.

Click here to participate in the GoFundMe for Monica.

