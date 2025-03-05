EDWARDSVILLE - Betty Sue Emert, a dedicated volunteer and initial board member of Faith in Action Edwardsville/Glen Carbon (FIAEGC), passed away on March 1, 2025, at the age of 86. Emert was instrumental in the organization since its inception, contributing her time and expertise to support community members in need.

Emert's involvement with FIAEGC began at its founding, where she not only served as a volunteer driver but also shared valuable insights into the organization’s early days, including the folding of wheelchairs. Her role extended beyond driving, as she often responded to inquiries and took on additional tasks to support the organization’s mission.

In her recent capacity on the advisory committee, Emert ensured that Frances Gregg, the founder of FIAEGC, had transportation to key events, including the annual volunteer appreciation event and the end-of-year meeting. Last summer, she participated in a video that highlighted FIAEGC's services, demonstrating her commitment to promoting the organization’s work.

Despite being unable to attend the end-of-year meeting in 2024, Emert expressed her desire to continue volunteering when possible. Unfortunately, she did not have the opportunity to return to her volunteer efforts.

FIAEGC Board of Directors and Staff expressed their gratitude for Emert’s dedication and noted that her extensive knowledge of the organization’s history would be greatly missed.

They extended their condolences to her family and the Leclaire Christian Church. Faith in Action® is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a nonprofit organization.

