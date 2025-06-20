GLEN CARBON - On Friday, June 20, 2025, SJ Morrison, managing director of MCT, toured the MCT Ronald J. Foster Heritage Trail in Glen Carbon alongside Joan Foster, widow of the trail’s namesake and former Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. Foster.

The visit included Glen Carbon Historical Society volunteers Carol Dappert and Christine McMahon, as well as staff from the Agency for Community Transit (ACT).

The group explored the trail, which was built on the former right-of-way of the Illinois Central Railroad — a route that historically served local coal mines and brick yards integral to Glen Carbon’s development.

In a special exception to the trail’s usual “no vehicles” rule, the group traveled by MCT golf cart to visit the full-color historic interpretive panels that Foster helped write and compile.

Joan Foster provided detailed context, stories, and personal recollections at each panel, offering insight into the history commemorated along the trail.

The MCT Ronald J. Foster Heritage Trail stands as a tribute to the region’s industrial past and to Foster’s contributions to the community.

