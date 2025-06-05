EDWARDSVILLE — Michael Dixon, a sanitation worker at Crescent, lost his home and possessions when a tornado struck St. Louis over the weekend, according to Cydni Harris, the SPG at D1 in Edwardsville.

Harris has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise support for Dixon during this difficult time. She urged the community to come together and help him recover from the devastation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It would be incredibly meaningful if we could unite to support him during this challenging time,” Harris said. “Please consider sharing this with others, as he truly needs all the help we can provide.”

The tornado caused widespread damage across the St. Louis area, leaving residents like Dixon facing significant losses. The fundraising effort aims to assist Dixon in rebuilding and replacing what was destroyed.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

More like this: