EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Emmanuel Kitchener, a 22-year-old area resident and former Special Olympics athlete, will celebrate his birthday with a party at 2 p.m. on July 26, 2025, at 215 Lincoln Avenue in East Alton. The event, themed around Power Rangers, aims to bring together friends and community members to support Emmanuel, who has faced some challenges since graduating from East Alton-Wood River High School three years ago.

Emmanuel’s mother, Natasha Parker, said her son has struggled with loneliness after no longer participating in school activities and Special Olympics for the past year due to family health issues.

“Because of disability, he doesn’t have a lot of friends, and also because he is not in school anymore and hasn't done Special Olympics,” Parker said.

Emmanuel, who previously competed in basketball and bowling in Special Olympics, expressed excitement about the upcoming celebration. His mother said they are looking for future avenues for Emmanuel and hopefully he will return to Special Olympics this fall.

This was a comment from Emmanuel: “Hey friends! I'm super excited to celebrate my 22nd birthday and I want you to come party with me!” he said in an invitation. The party will feature music, snacks, drinks, and a pool, with attendees encouraged to bring flotation devices and chairs.

Parker hopes the gathering will provide Emmanuel with social interaction and support as the family considers options such as Challenge Unlimited to ensure he has friends around him regularly and can return to Special Olympics activities. Emmanuel’s favorite activities include basketball and bowling, and his preferred gifts are related to Power Rangers, Beyblades, Ninja Turtles, car Legos, or anything car-themed, though no gifts are necessary.

“Feel free to bring a friend – the more the merrier,” Emmanuel said.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by texting his mother at 618-567-8791.

