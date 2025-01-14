BELLEVILLE – The Wall Of Fame Selection Committee at Belleville West High School is now accepting nominations for its 2025 inductees, with submissions open until Feb. 28, 2025.

Principal Dr. Malcom J. Hill emphasized the importance of recognizing the achievements of alumni, faculty, employees, and community members who have made significant contributions through community service, academic and athletic accomplishments, and professional success.

“The Wall of Fame recognizes those individuals whose actions and contributions to society have brought distinction and honor to the Belleville West High School community,” he stated.

Nominations for the Wall of Fame opened on Dec. 23, 2024. The Selection Committee, which comprises nine members — five from the school and four from the community —invites the public to submit information about individuals who have excelled in their fields or made notable contributions to the local community.

Dr. Hill noted that nominees should exemplify outstanding leadership, character, and service.

Individuals interested in nominating candidates can obtain a nomination form at the Belleville West office, located at 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West. Completed nominations can be submitted electronically to jkarstens@bths201.org or mailed to 2025 Wall of Fame Nominations, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, Ill., 62223.

The Class of 2025 inductees will be announced on June 1, 2025. An induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2025, at the St. Clair County Country Club in Belleville.

