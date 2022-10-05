EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 is launching an effort to bring the entire D7 community together to develop goals and priorities to improve its schools. ENGAGE District 7, created as part of the implementation of District 7’s strategic plan, is a team of district employees and stakeholders.

Engage District 7 is hosting a series of community engagement meetings for your input on how to meet the facility needs for all District 7 students now and in the future. The program is designed to ensure the district’s work in the future is guided by a facility improvement plan developed “For Our Community By Our Community.”

Parents, staff, and community members are encouraged to participate in ENGAGE District 7. As part of the program, a two-part series of community engagement sessions will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 12. During these sessions, participants will learn more about planning priorities for D7 facilities and will engage with other stakeholders on what is most important now and what projects can wait until later. Each session will feature an interactive work activity with fellow participants to help identify the priorities to move our schools forward. The results of the community engagement sessions will be included in a series of recommendations that will be presented to the D7 Board of Education.

Each of the two sessions will have four meeting date options to choose from.

Session 1

Session 1 will focus on facility needs in District #7

Oct. 12 – 6-8 p.m. Worden Elementary, 110 Main St., Worden

Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m. Columbus Elementary, 315 N. Kansas St., Edwardsville

Oct. 19 – 6-8 p.m. Woodland Elementary, 59 IL-157, Edwardsville

Oct. 20 – 6-8 p.m. Cassens Elementary, 104 Glen Crossing Rd., Glen Carbon

Session 2

Session 2 will focus on facility priorities in District #7

Nov. 9 – 6-8 p.m. Worden Elementary, 110 Main St., Worden

Nov. 15 – 6-8 p.m. Columbus Elementary, 315 N. Kansas St., Edwardsville

Nov. 16 – 6-8 p.m. Woodland Elementary, 59 IL-157, Edwardsville

Nov. 17 – 6-8 p.m. Cassens Elementary, 104 Glen Crossing Rd., Glen Carbon

