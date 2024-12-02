ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has a busy week ahead, starting with the Local Author Book Fair on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, community members are invited to Hayner’s Alton Square Mall location for the book fair, where they can meet 25 local authors. Mary Cordes, Hayner’s executive director, noted that it will be a fun day for local writers and readers to connect.

“We encourage people to come out, buy some books, and then head inside the library and take a look at all the services that we have,” she said. “People can come out and take a look at us and buy local. Buy local. Support your local writers.”

There will be a variety of genres available at the fair, from romance to sci-fi to children’s books. Cordes noted that it’s a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping. Shoppers can get their books autographed by the authors and then wrapped at the Community Service League’s wrapping station nearby.

In addition to the book fair, the library will be showcasing its services. Book fair attendees can sign up for library cards, complete a craft, browse Hayner’s Library of Things and more.

Cordes hopes the event brings people out to Hayner’s Alton Square branch while also demonstrating some of the library’s services. She often talks to community groups about the library’s programs, and people are always “stunned” by the amount and variety of resources that Hayner offers.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, Hayner will host an open house at the Genealogy and Local History Library, located at 401 State Street in Alton. Community members are invited to come out and enjoy cookies, lemonade, local history puzzles and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cordes explained that this is a great opportunity to explore the Genealogy and Local History Library while learning about everything they offer. Staff members will be onsite to talk about how to start family/genealogy research.

“[The Genealogy and Local History Library] is going to be completely decorated like a Victorian-inspired holiday wonderland, because that building was built during that era,” Cordes added. “We’ll have the fireplaces turned on. That building is beautiful no matter what, but decorated for Christmas, it’s stunning. It really is a beautiful building.”

Next week, community members can check out a program titled “The 90-Day Weather Outlook — Plus, This is Not the Winter of Your Youth — An Evening with Mike Roberts.” At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at Hayner’s Alton Square Mall location, local meteorologist Mike Roberts will give a 90-day forecast and explain how weather patterns have shifted over the past few decades.

Hayner asks people to register for the program by calling 1-800-613-3163. Cordes warned that the event is filling up quickly.

In addition to these upcoming special events, Hayner has a few craft times scheduled throughout the month. From Monday, Dec. 9, to Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, families can drop by the library anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to create holiday cards. The following week, from Monday, Dec. 16, to Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, you can stop in between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make a holiday ornament.

Cordes explained that these craft times are for children to enjoy leading up to the holiday season. For more information about any of these events, you can check out Hayner’s calendar of events.

To learn more about Hayner Public Library District, their services and their programs, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

