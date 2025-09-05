CARROLLTON – For the first time in many years, volunteer staffers got to explore a second-floor storage room this summer. Not yet renovated, the room is full of artifacts and historical items from years ago. These items have been donated by families committed to artifact preservation and accurate genealogy materials about their own family legacies.

In addition to seeing items not usually on display, visitors will also encounter some clutter. There is still plenty to see and a tour of the museum rooms, renovated a decade ago, are dusted, mopped and full of donated items in top condition.

Everyone who comes out for Greene County Days activities are cordially invited to visit the Historical Society located in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges House on the northwest corner of the Carrollton Public Square. It will be open to visitors on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, from 9 AM to 3 PM (or longer) both days.

Article continues after sponsor message

New displays this year include a piece of hardtack from the Civil War, along with a hand-made soft leather purse and a brief account of how the items arrived here. There will also be a display of cigar boxes, dating to the days when Greene County had several cigar makers in operation.

In the entry foyer visitors will see a children’s roll top desk from the Bonnie and Elby King estate, and a homemade toy horse and cart finished by Sinnie M. Irwin of Linder Township on April 10, 1912.

Visitors are encouraged to look for a display of Pioneer Trails, the current Society newsletter. Also, look for the School Friendship Book completed by Glenda March, CHS Class of 1928 – amazing amount of information in these Friendship books!

A continuous running slide show, produced by staffer Gary Coates, shows scenes from the 1952 and ’53 Carrollton High School homecoming parades as shot by members of the John J. Eldred Family.

Greene County had a number of photo studios in various locations dating from the mid nineteenth century, and some of their prints and photos are on display; the quality and professionalism of many of the photos are outstanding.

More like this: