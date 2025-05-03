O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS Home Care invites community members to join them for butterfly release ceremonies at locations throughout southern Illinois at these Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals:

HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville

Wednesday, May 14 at 4 p.m. in the fountain area (front of the hospital).

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon

Wednesday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the main entrance by the statue.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland

Tuesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese

Wednesday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden/Gazebo Area

Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember the life of a loved one who has passed. The ceremonies will include the reading of the names of those being honored in addition to the butterfly release.

Valerie Engelbart, Bereavement Services Supervisor for HSHS Home Care, said, “These butterfly release ceremonies provide a special time for families in our communities to honor their loved ones. The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life. As we release butterflies together, we celebrate the lives that have touched our hearts and find comfort in our shared experiences of love and loss.”

In addition to attending to honor a loved one, you are invited to personally release a butterfly for your loved one by reserving a butterfly for $15 to be paid prior to the ceremony. To purchase a butterfly and/or RSVP for the ceremony, contact Engelbart by calling or texting 217-685-0702 or emailing valerie.engelbart@hshs.org.

You may also reserve a butterfly online by visiting giving.hshs.org/sae/donate and following these steps:

Select “Hospice/Everlasting Memories/Butterfly Release” under the Designation section.

Select “This gift is in honor, memory or support of someone” under the Tribute Gift section and fill in the name of your loved one.

For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

