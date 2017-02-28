COTTAGE HILLS - 2017 is shaping up to be an exciting year at Community Hope Center.

In December CHC welcomed a new Finance Manager, Steve Thompson, to the staff. Steve is filling the vacancy that was left upon Louann Prough’s retirement.

In January CHC also welcomed Sasha Bassett as Volunteer Manager. Sasha will provide support to volunteers and help improve CHC’s presence in the community.

CHC has a just launched a new, expanded website at www.communityhopecenteril.org, which gives detailed information on the services CHC provides, ways to volunteer and ways to donate, along with important information about CHC’s mission and core values.

Finally, and most visibly, CHC has adopted a new logo which will take the organization into what is sure to be an exciting future serving the community and those in need.