ALTON – The Community Hope Center Charity Golf Scramble, presented by Simmons Hanly Conroy, will take place July 18 at The Woodlands Golf Club in Alton. Proceeds from the event will help Community Hope Center provide groceries, warm meals, clothing, household items, and community navigation support to hundreds of families in the region who are facing food insecurity and other crisis situations.

“Simmons Hanly Conroy is honored to be a longtime champion for Community Hope Center, and we are very proud to support its incredible work helping to provide area families with hope and basic necessities,” said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy, which is a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families. “We look forward to this year’s Charity Golf Scramble and encourage all our community partners to join us for this great cause.”

Registration for the Community Hope Center Charity Golf Scramble will open at 7 a.m. on the day of the event at The Woodlands Golf Club at 2839 Harris Lane, with the shotgun start scheduled for 8 a.m.

The tournament is a four-person scramble. The entry fee of $100 per golfer or $400 per team covers 18 holes of golf, a cart, continental breakfast, lunch, ice cream/snack stations throughout the day, on-course contests, and raffles.

All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase essential food and household items that Community Hope Center does not receive through donations or partner organizations, ensuring the organization can continue to meet the nutritional and basic needs of the families it serves.

For additional information about the event, call 618-259-0959.

About Community Hope Center

Community Hope Center provides groceries, warm meals, clothing, household items, and community navigation support to hundreds of families in the region who are facing food insecurity and crisis situations. Each weekday, the Center welcomes up to 50 families into its facility, allowing them to shop for the specific grocery items to meet their household needs rather than distributing pre-boxed items that may not meet their dietary or cultural needs. On average, 500 families leave the Center each week with groceries that they must stretch over a two-week period. For more information, visit https://chcil.org/.

