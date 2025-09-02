Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9's Chris Mitchell shared photos from the Annual Granite City Labor Day Parade held Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in downtown Granite City.

The event began at 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Street and Niedringhaus in Granite City and proceeded to Wilson Park via Madison Avenue, turning at Mr. Twist and continuing on State Street.

The parade honored community members for their hard work, dedication and service, with a large turnout, as always.

This year’s parade marshal was the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (S.O.A.R).

Highlights included a performance by the Granite City High School Marching Warriors.

The Granite City School District expressed gratitude to all who serve the community and beyond during the annual celebration.

