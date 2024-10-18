EDWARDSVILLE — A community is coming together to honor a beloved feline known as Newt, whose presence brought joy to residents and trail-goers over the years. A dedication ceremony for a memorial bench took place this week at the intersection of Cloverdale and the Nickel Plate Bike Trail, marking the spot where Newt often roamed.

The bench dedication event coincides with the Newt Scoot bike ride on Saturday, an 11-mile trek that benefits the Metro East Humane Society.

"Newt was more than just a pet; he became a cultural icon for many who frequented the trails," MCT's S.J. Morrison said.

"He was a culture maker because he was such a friendly cat," said one community member. "He really brought a community of people together, not just those who used the trails but also those who love animals."

The memorial bench will feature kitty paw prints in concrete, symbolizing Newt's frequent paths around Cloverdale.

"It is a testament to the community," Morrison noted. "Sometimes animals rise to a place of fame and local legend."

"Trying to find Newt was the biggest draw for my kids," said Morrison. "Finding Newt was always part of the fun."

Newt, a cat adopted from the Metro East Humane Society, was known as a community cat, beloved by many in the area. His memory continues to inspire interest in local trails and community gatherings.

The Leclaire Park and Ride is the starting point for the Newt Scoot event. Proceeds from the race benefit the Metro East Humane Society.

The Newt Scoot is set on an 11.5-mile loop trail in memory of Newt with a 9 a.m. start. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and is $40 on Saturday. The race starts at Transit Nickel Plate Trail in Edwardsville.

The Newt Scoot event is expected to attract around 250 participants, many of whom have fond memories of searching for Newt along the trails.

The MCT Park & Ride lot will fill up fast for the race, organizers said. Parking is also available at Lewis and Clark Community College on the opposite side of Route 159.

