ST. LOUIS, MO. – Officer David Lee of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department died after being struck by a car while working a crash on I-70 near Grand on Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2024, police said. City of St. Louis residents and colleagues are in the state of mourning on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, for the officer.

“Today, I ask the entire St. Louis community to join us in mourning the passing of Officer David Lee,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Through his work and his passing, he has left an indelible mark on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and our City as a whole. I want to thank the SLMPD officers at the scene and the team at SLU hospital for their determination and care in trying to save Officer Lee’s life."

Mayor Jones added, "Matthew 5:4 tells us ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’ Our proud City must now come together to comfort Officer Lee’s family, friends, colleagues, and our entire community.”

Officer Lee, an 18-year police veteran, worked out of the SLMPD’s North Patrol and had served in the Traffic Division for the past four years. He was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries during surgery.

Accident reconstruction teams shut down I-70 on Sunday to collect evidence.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said the driver, a 24-year-old man who showed signs of impairment, remained at the scene and was taken into custody. The driver, who "lived locally," had spun out before hitting Officer Lee.

“Risking her own life, the off-duty Ferguson, Mo., firefighter rushed to help Officer Lee. She got on his radio asking for help and an officer in need of aid call was dispatched,” Chief Hayden said.

“Lee served the city of St. Louis with honor and integrity,” Hayden added. “We’re devastated and heartbroken, but we will continue to serve the city of St. Louis and make our fallen officer proud.”

The incident has left the St. Louis community in mourning, and officials are calling for support and unity during this difficult time.

