ALTON - Because of the generosity of supporters of Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, patients undergoing treatment for cancer at Alton Memorial Hospital will be able to better focus on treatment, healing and recovery.

The Foundation’s second annual Ribbon of Strength campaign raised more than $15,000. Those gifts will help patients who lose their jobs or insurance pay for their essentials, so they can stay in their homes, keep their lights and water on, and pay for gas to get to and from treatment.

“We are blown away by the heroes in our community who are dedicated to helping these patients,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development for Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. “Their generosity will benefit the Foundation’s Extra Mile Fund and patients will be able to apply for up to $800 in assistance.”

Supporters also personalized ribbons with messages of hope, celebrating those who won the fight against cancer, and memorialized those who lost the battle. The ribbons were laid end to end at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey and stretched more than 135 feet to symbolize that the community stands behind these patients.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the campaign!” said Ryrie. “Your gifts have a real impact in people’s lives, and we look forward to sharing more success stories with you,”

To learn more about Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation and opportunities to make a difference, visit the Foundation’s website or contact the office at 618-463-7701.

