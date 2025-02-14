ALTON/GRANITE CITY - The Salvation Army in Alton and Granite City has once again demonstrated its community spirit by surpassing the fundraising goal for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign raised a total of $442,700, exceeding the initial goal of $422,000 set for the Alton and Granite City locations.

The announcement was made following a celebratory event where the campaign's leaders, including Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Chairs John and Cathy Keller, thanked supporters and contributors.

"We couldn’t have done it without you," they both said, acknowledging the hard work of the Christmas committee, support from the Advisory Board members, along with countless volunteers and donors.

As part of the campaign's conclusion, Salvation Army's Sean Grey fulfilled his promise to the Kellers to become clean-shaven if the goal was met. This week, Claudia of Happy Hour Barber Stop provided the services for Grey, who said it had been months since he was completely clean-shaven.

The funds raised during this year's Red Kettle Campaign will aid The Salvation Army in its ongoing efforts to support local families and individuals in need.

The success of the campaign reflects the generosity of the Madison County community and its commitment to helping neighbors in challenging times.