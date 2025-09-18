ROXANA — Hundreds gathered Thursday evening along the parade route to celebrate the Roxana Homecoming Parade, where large amounts of candy were distributed to the crowd.

The parade’s grand marshal was Mark Scroggins, a 1971 graduate of Roxana High School who has dedicated more than 30 years to the Roxana School District as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. Scroggins, often referred to as “Mr. Roxana,” served 10 seasons as the head boys basketball coach, led the golf program for 13 years, and guided the boys soccer team to the only Regional Championship in school history.

Numerous Roxana sports teams, clubs, and the school band took part in the parade. The homecoming court included Tatum Shaw, Haley Eades, Ava Cherry, Kylee Slayden, Lilli Ray, and Daisy Daughtery, along with Keelan Crawford, Troy Rahn, Sean Maberry, Max Autery, Mason Crump, and Trenton Hollaway.

Fire trucks from Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, Rosewood Heights, and the Phillips 66 Fire Department also participated in the event.

Roxana Homecoming Parade

Roxana is scheduled to face Columbia Friday night at home for the homecoming football game.

