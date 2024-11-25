30th Annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square

ALTON — The holiday season officially began in Downtown Alton on Friday evening, Nov. 22, 2024, as the community gathered for the annual tree lighting ceremony at Lincoln-Douglas Square. The event, hosted by Alton Main Street, attracted families and friends, creating a festive atmosphere filled with joy and anticipation.

The festivities commenced at 5:30 p.m. with free trolley rides from 3rd and Belle Street in Alton. Attendees enjoyed cookies, hot cocoa, and caroling, while costumed characters mingled with the crowd. Santa and Mrs. Claus made their grand entrance at 6 p.m., adding to the excitement of the evening.

Alton Mayor Goins hit the light illuminating the Christmas tree, provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, at 6:45 p.m. The event also served a charitable purpose and encouraged attendees to bring non-perishable food donations to support the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, noting its significance in the community.

"It kicks off the holiday season in Downtown Alton and it is my 18th anniversary of doing it. We try to involve a lot of kids and we fill up the square for the event," McGibany said.

During the ceremony, John and Cathy Keller, co-chairs of the Salvation Army's bell-ringing campaign, shared their experiences with host C.J. Nasello on "Our Daily Show!" They emphasized the importance of generosity during this time of year, particularly for families facing difficulties. "While a lot of families struggling this time of year it is important to give and be generous to give," Cathy Keller stated.

The Kellers also highlighted the impact of community contributions, noting that donations collected at the kettles help support Salvation Army services throughout the year, including the distribution of 5,500 gifts during the holiday season.

"Every time you go by a kettle if you drop something in because it helps or sign up to ring bells," John said.

As the evening unfolded, the Keller grandchildren joined in the festive spirit, with one expressing their love for the Christmas classic "Rudolph," while Grandpa John shared his fondness for "Jingle Bells."

The event encapsulated the essence of community and the spirit of giving, marking a joyful start to the holiday celebrations in Alton.

