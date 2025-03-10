SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) seeks individuals or families interested in starting their own garden to raise fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers in a community setting.

The IDOA’s Community Garden is located on the infield of the Illinois State Fair Grandstand racetrack and features 200 garden plots. Of those plots, 100 are designated for organic gardening, and the remaining 100 plots are assigned for non-organic gardening.

“We are excited to offer space on the Illinois State Fairgrounds to people interested in growing their own food,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “This is a low-cost solution for those with limited yard space who still want to plant a garden.”

Each plot costs $20 and can be tilled for you for an additional charge. The Department will supply water and compost free of charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Those interested in participating in the 2025 growing season are encouraged to fill out a garden application on the IDOA website: agr.illinois.gov/consumers/communitygarden.html

Completed applications and payments can be returned by mail or to the front desk of the IDOA at the John R. Block Building, Attention: Community Garden, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62794.

Returning gardeners who want to reserve their previous plot must complete the application and return payment no later than June 1 or their plots will not be held.

New this year is a Pumpkin Weigh Off, a competition showcasing giant and field grown pumpkins at the Illinois Product Fall Market on, Saturday, October 11. Three divisions will be offered: Open; Youth up to 14 years of age; and FFA and 4H members. Trophies and prizes will be awarded in each category. Click here to learn more online or email questions to Nicole.Moore@illinois.gov.

Weather permitting, the Community Garden will open on Saturday, March 8. If you would like more information about this year’s Community Garden, visit the IDOA website or contact the Department at (217) 785-8300.

More like this: