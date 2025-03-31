GODFREY - Now in its third year, the Community Garden at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey. is welcoming Spring. For many of us this is our favorite time of the year.

What makes a garden a community garden? Mark Groh, co-chair says “we listen to the needs of the community. The produce is shared with the Alton Crisis Food Center, Oasis Women’s Center and others in the Riverbend area facing food insecurity. We asked them what vegetables are popular for those receiving food from their programs, and less available from other sources”.

Karen Sullivan, Alton Crisis Food Center acknowledged okra, Chinese cabbage, and sweet potatoes were among the favorites provided by the Community Garden from those picking up food items in previous years. Traditional fresh vegetables such as peppers, green beans, eggplant, lettuce, squash, zucchini, and tomatoes supplement the non-perishable food donations of the congregation to both organizations throughout the long growing season. In 2024, over 1,000 pounds of produce was donated.

The responses drove the planting decisions of the Garden Team consisting of members of the small, but vibrant congregation at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway. You might recall seeing the colorful wooden vegetables or Community Garden Sign as you drive by.

Planning for the 2025 planting season began last October as Bob Doerr; co-chair, master gardener and owner of three personal greenhouses, started many of the seeds over the winter. His guidance for improving use of the 2025 garden space, enhanced fencing and extended gate access will aid gardeners in planting and maintenance of the garden. Support for the garden has been tremendous according to Doerr. “We’ve been able put in a water line to make watering easier thanks to the financial generosity of our members and a Thrivent Action Team grant. Whatever we’ve needed, it’s been provided. We are so thankful”.

Thanks to Bob Doerr’s diligence, the Resurrection Lutheran Community Garden has been awarded one of this year’s Pride, Inc. Beautification Mini Grants. “It’s not an enormous amount but hopefully will help with some necessary maintenance, supplies or new plants. Your garden is truly a labor of love and we’re thrilled to be able to contribute. Thank you for all you do and your commitment to our community”.

Following a recent busy weekend of cleaning up the garden and site preparations, cold-season vegetables have gone into the ground. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to join in gardening tasks. Throughout the season, dedicated volunteers can likely be found at the garden daily. Contact either Bob or Mark at (618) 466-2788 to offer your help. Our goal is to not only grow produce, but to grow friendships within our community and neighborhood.

Native pollinator plants will be introduced this season to the garden parameter. They will not only add beauty to the site but will help keep a steady population of beneficial insects. Birds eat insects, and having a bird-friendly garden will encourage them to help control pests. Many birds love slugs, as do many beneficial soil organisms. Seasonal blooms will be included for distribution with the produce at the Crisis Food Center and Oasis Women’s Center to brighten the spirits of anyone receiving a colorful bouquet. Emotional well-being is an important factor in physical health, one of the multiple goals of the Community Garden.

For more information, please contact Mark Groh or Bob Doerr at (618) 466-2788 or rlceventz@gmail.com.

