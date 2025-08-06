ROXANA - Holden Shoemaker, a young area athlete recognized for his dedication and leadership, has been nominated for Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year, a national contest that honors outstanding youth athletes across the country. His father, Blake Shoemaker, is seeking support through social media votes to help Holden win the award.

Holden, known for his strong work ethic and team spirit, competes in multiple sports and balances his athletic pursuits with academic success and peer leadership.

"This kid works so hard at everything he does day in and day out. He is a wonderful student, and leader to his peers," Blake Shoemaker said. He emphasized that social media votes are crucial for securing the national recognition.

In his own words, Holden expressed a passion for competition and camaraderie.

"I love to compete, spending time with my friends. I get enjoyment out of working hard being a leader. Sports gives me something to look forward to, because I love practicing and competing," he said. He also credits his coaches for their encouragement and life lessons beyond sports, including self-belief and goal-setting.

One memorable moment in Holden’s athletic journey was participating in the Midwest National Wrestling Tournament, which he described as the biggest tournament he had ever attended. "Even though I did not win, I feel like competing there and winning a couple matches was a big deal for me," Holden said.

Those interested in supporting Holden Shoemaker can cast their votes and learn more about his nomination at athleteoftheyear.org/2025/holden-4e48.

