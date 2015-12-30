See "2015 Flood Photos 12/30" photo gallery below:

ALTON - Work continued non-stop down on the Alton riverfront today, with city staff and volunteers trying to protect the city with a strong barrier to withstand rising floodwaters.

The forecast for Alton’s Mississippi River levels is 37.5 feet, or an elevation of 433 feet for Thursday, which is predicted to be the crest, said Bob Barnhart, city public works director. “We are prepared for 436 feet elevation.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker has spent considerable time at the riverfront in recent days and said the volunteers who have sandbagged and helped put up the barriers have been simply “amazing.”

“We have had a lot of kids who have volunteered, which has helped so much with the water radically coming up,” he said. “The city of Alton employees have all done a wonderful job. I can’t say enough about Bob Barnhart and his team.”

Walker said he hopes to get some federal and state emergency disaster assistance to help cover costs affiliated with the necessary work and materials to protect the city.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost visited the downtown location Wednesday morning. He said with advanced technology and knowledge from the 1993 flood, this one was handled better, even though there was virtually no time to react.

“It took a month and half for the water to rise this high in 1993 and this happened in just a few days,” he said. “Mayor Walker and the city workers have done a fantastic job here. I also can’t say enough about the volunteers and their efforts. The volunteers have been amazing and that includes a lot of young kids.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bost is touring the Southern Illinois region today to assess the flood conditions. He vows to work on federal emergency assistance for the problems associated in the Alton region and throughout Madison County.

SEE "Alton Continues to Battle Record Flood Levels" VIDEO BELOW:

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said he recalls the 1993 flood when he was a volunteer firefighter for Godfrey. He said the city staff and volunteers have done a remarkable job constructing the barrier for this flood.

One of the pumps went down near Morrison’s Irish Pub and the city brought in an Alton Fire Department pumper to take up the slack Wednesday morning.

Walker said the city staff has worked so well with each other during this situation and also the same can be said for county and state assistance.

“If we didn’t have these pumps and the barrier, the water would probably be in the middle of Third Street,” the Alton mayor said. “The next 12 hours will be critical; we are hoping the water crests and goes down now.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE "2015 Flood Photos 12/29" GALLERY

CLICK HERE TO SEE "2015 Flood Photos 12/28" GALLERY

More like this: