BELLEVILLE — The search for Chris Sins, a 39-year-old man reported missing in the desert near Bouse, Ariz., has ended tragically with the discovery of his remains. His family is now focused on bringing him home to the Millstadt area for a proper burial.

Chris Sins was last seen approximately 5-6 miles west of Vicksburg Mines. According to his sister, Nicole Sins, a man named John Saulter called 911 using Chris's cell phone, claiming he and a "friend" were lost in the desert without water. However, Chris was not found in the vicinity, and Saulter could not provide clear information about Chris's whereabouts, leading to confusion and concern among family members and authorities.

Sins, who walked with a limp due to a previous back injury and had metal rods in his back, was believed to have been unable to travel far from where Saulter was located. "Things just are not adding up," Nicole Sins said, expressing frustration over the changing accounts of the day her brother went missing.

Described by family and friends as someone with a generous spirit, Chris was known for helping others, often giving away his last dollar or offering support to those in need. He had been living in Bouse to care for their elderly father and was well-regarded in the community.

Sins grew up in Millstadt, and had been living in Belleville until about a year and a half ago. He then moved to Arizona to help care for his aging father. However, he disappeared on July 21, 2024.

La Paz County Sheriff Ponce acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the discovery, stating, “For us, as well, there is some closure. We’re thankful that his body was located and he can be brought home to his family and be put to rest properly.”

In the wake of this tragedy, Chris’s loved ones are organizing a funeral service on Saturday in Millstadt, followed by a burial in Fairview Heights and a celebration of life in Belleville.

The Sins family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with transportation and funeral costs. "Please know our family greatly appreciates any assistance offered," Nicole Sins said.

For those unable to contribute financially, the family has requested prayers for Chris and for their healing during this difficult time.

There is a GoFundMe account to help with the expense of bringing Chris back home and laying him to rest. To donate, click here.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2024, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm with Justin Goodson officiating.

