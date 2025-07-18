GODFREY - Community members are coming together to help each other at the annual Christmas in July fundraiser.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, Freer Auto Body hosted their Christmas in July event to raise money for 17 local organizations through Community Christmas. Attendees could buy raffle tickets and donate to receive a sloppy joe. All of the proceeds will go back to the community to provide toys, clothes, hygiene products and more to families in need at Christmastime.

“It’s really cool,” said Lily Freer, who helps organize the event. “I’m very proud of everything our community has done and everything my family has done to set this up, but it really is the community. I’m very proud of the people we’re surrounded by.”

Lily and her sister Taylor started the Christmas in July fundraiser 17 years ago at Freer Auto Body to honor the legacy of their uncle David, who loved supporting Community Christmas. Since then, the Freers’ efforts have grown to include several fundraisers throughout the year, all of which benefit Community Christmas. Last year, the fundraisers raised over $75,000.

Margaret Freer, Lily and Taylor’s grandmother, shared that this year has been “very slow” in comparison. But she is hopeful that the community will come together to support Community Christmas at the Christmas in July fundraiser.

“Whatever we come up with will help. That’s what it’s all about,” she explained. “We appreciate the community support. Everything is donated, 100%. It’s the generosity of the people in the community.”

Margaret, Taylor and Lily all noted that the actual Christmas in July event is “a fun day,” with people coming from across the Riverbend region to donate and buy raffle tickets. The raffle winners will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. on July 18. All of the raffle items are donated, and the Freers donate the food, including cheesecake made by Margaret herself.

Taylor shared that she can’t wait to go shopping in the next few months to purchase toys, clothes and hygiene products for families across the region. She emphasized the importance of the community’s support for events like Christmas in July, and she expressed her gratitude for the people who make Community Christmas possible.

“Just seeing the impact, that’s really cool,” she added. “It’s really the community that does it, not us. We just host, but it’s really everyone else putting in the work through donations, tickets and coming to the event.”

For more information about how to buy tickets, donate, or support the Christmas in July fundraiser, stop by Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby Street in Godfrey or call them at (618) 466-6151.

