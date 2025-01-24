EAST ST. LOUIS - In a demonstration of community service and collaboration, members of AmeriCorps joined students from the Peace Warriors program at Gordon Bush Alternative Center and East St. Louis Senior High School recently for a Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The initiative took place at the Flyers Feeding Families Mobile Food Pantry, where participants worked together to serve the East St. Louis community.

The event aimed to embody the spirit of Dr. King's legacy by promoting unity and support within the community.

The Peace Warriors program, which focuses on leadership and service, played a central role in the initiative, highlighting the importance of volunteerism and civic engagement among local youth.

The collaboration between AmeriCorps and the Peace Warriors is part of a broader effort to foster community involvement and address food insecurity in the area.

Participants emphasized the significance of their work, noting that such initiatives help to strengthen community ties.

As January continues, the Peace Warriors program invites the community to support their efforts in celebrating Dr. King's life and teachings, reinforcing the message that there is "Power in Unity."

