ALTON - Volunteers at The Salvation Army in Alton spent the morning sorting donations for Community Christmas.

The United Way’s Community Christmas campaign collects toys, hygiene products, nonperishable food items and more donations for different organizations throughout the community.

On Dec. 9, 2024, volunteers at The Salvation Army sorted the toys into different boxes to be distributed to The Salvation Army, Oasis Women’s Center, the Alton Boys and Girls Club, the Catholic Children’s Home, Beverly Farms, the YWCA, Riverbend Family Ministries, Caritas Family Solutions and other local nonprofits.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Isn’t giving wonderful?” said Kristen, a volunteer with The Salvation Army. “It all goes around.”

Kristen pointed out that donations are needed year-round to support these organizations and the work they do in the Riverbend community. While the Community Christmas initiative has ended, there are still opportunities to donate to local holiday programs.

The Salvation Army encourages people to donate to their Red Kettle Campaign. There are red kettles stationed outside of stores like Schnucks and Walmart, and these donations go toward all of The Salvation Army’s programs.

There are also several Angel Trees spread throughout the community, including at the Godfrey and Wood River Walmarts. The ornaments on the trees have information on them about local children and what they want for Christmas. People can take an ornament, buy the items on the list, and bring them to The Salvation Army to be distributed to local families.

For more information about the local Angel Tree program and how to donate, call The Salvation Army in Alton at (618) 465-7764. You can also make a monetary donation to Community Christmas here. Visit the official United Way website at HelpingPeople.org for more information about their work.

More like this: