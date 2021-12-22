EAST ALTON - United Way’s Community Christmas program raised over $55,000 and collected hundreds of items to help local individuals and families in need this holiday season.

Sixty boxes were hosted by companies like Phillips 66 and Alton Steel, as well as at several schools and churches in the Riverbend area. The community donated essential items for local families like blankets, coats and hats, diapers, formula, personal care items, cleaning supplies, and more.

“We were so pleased to once again see the Riverbend community step up to help this holiday season, even as so many of our neighbors are facing challenges,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “The outpouring of generosity from our community is incredible. Thank you to all of the businesses who hosted collection boxes and donation drive events, and everyone who donated this year.”

The 17 agencies distributing items this year include: 100 Black Men – Alton Branch, Beverly Farms, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Caritas Family Solutions, Catholic Children’s Home, Centerstone, Children’s Home and Aid, Crisis Food Shelter, Illinois Center for Autism, Madison County Urban League, Oasis Women’s Center, Operation Blessing, Riverbend Family Ministries, Riverbend Head Start Family Services, Salvation Army, Village of Royal Lakes, and the YWCA of Alton.

Thank you to the generous organizations and individuals who supported this year’s program including: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Abbey Graphic Design and Support Services, Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton Multispecialist Physicians, Alton School District, Alton Steel, Alton Telegraph, Atlantis Pools, Bemis Family Chiropractic, Bill & Joes Towing & Repair, Busey Bank, Cope Plastics, Dolci di Annas, East Alton Public Library, Elm Street Presbyterian Church, Eric Schrumpf State Farm, Freer Autobody, GCS Credit Union, Gerard Fischer American Family, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heintz & Bankhead Orthodontics, Heitz Optical Company, Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Iron House CrossFit, Jersey State Bank, Karen Wilson State Farm, Lewis & Clark Community College, Lewis Insurance, Liberty Bank – Godfrey, Main Street United Methodist Church, Midwest Members Credit Union, Mungenast Alton Toyota, Phillips 66, Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 553, Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 360Re/Max Riverbend, Rister Automotive, River Bend Chiropractic - Dr. Stephanie Monroe, RiverBend Growth Association, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Rose Optical, Senior Services Plus, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Taqueria Maya, and Village of Godfrey.

