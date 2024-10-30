ALTON/GODFREY - Liz Campbell is the chair of this year's Community Christmas campaign and Margaret Freer, owner of Freer Auto Body and her company are again leading the charge for the upcoming Community Christmas campaign, which aims to support local families in need during the holiday season.

"We need locations for boxes," Margaret Freer said. "They can email millie.bond@stlunitedway.org or call Freer Auto Body at 618-466-6151. Boxes will be distributed November 4 and 5 and will be picked back up December 4-5."

This year, the event will take place with agencies shopping at Target on Nov. 12, 2024, and Nov. 13, 2024, funded by contributions from the community during the Christmas in July initiative.

Freer emphasized the importance of the Community Christmas program, stating, "Community Christmas is a value asset to the community. Our community embraces this with open arms and enables those in need to experience the magic of Christmas."

Freer noted Liz Campbell's enthusiasm for the Community Christmas chair role. "Liz is energetic and a great asset to this program," Freer said.

In addition to the shopping event, Freer Auto Body will host Cookies and Cocoa on Dec. 5, 2024, creating a festive atmosphere for community members. The campaign is currently seeking donations of personal hygiene items, toys, coats for adults and children, blankets, towels, and items specifically for teens.

Freer Auto Body has become a central figure in the Community Christmas effort, showcasing the power of local engagement and support for those in need during the holiday season.

