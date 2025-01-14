ALTON/GODFREY — Community Christmas in 2024 successfully provided hundreds of toys and clothing to families in need, thanks to local efforts and generous donations. The Freer family from Freer Auto Body played a pivotal role in the campaign, which aims to support those who may otherwise go without during the holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, the Freer family learned of a family of 10 that lacked clothing and toys. They worked quickly to gather the appropriate sizes for the children and find toys for the kids, embodying the precise spirit of Community Christmas.

Margaret Freer, a family member and part owner of Freer Auto Body, expressed the emotional significance of the campaign, stating, “It just warms my heart each year to do the Community Christmas campaign. It was David's favorite charity, so that makes it even more special for me. The need is out there and our community never fails to come through.” David Freer, the founder of Freer Auto Body in Godfrey, died in a car crash in September 2008. He has always been remembered each year by the Freer family for his contributions to the success of Community Christmas and the successful Godfrey business.

Margaret's son Tim and his wife, Carrie, have also played a central role in the Community Christmas campaign over the years.

The Freer family has been instrumental in raising thousands of dollars for the campaign through their annual Christmas in July and Cookies and Cocoa events. On Nov. 12 and 13, 2024, 15 agencies utilized Community Christmas funds to shop at Target, ensuring that families received essential items for the holidays.

Judge Kyle Napp, along with her Madison County colleagues, gathered toys for Freer Auto Body's December celebration and everyone there said they wanted to do more in 2025. Margaret Freer was very touched by Napp and her colleagues' contributions and giving spirit.

Community Christmas chair Liz Campbell noted the positive impact of the initiative, saying, “Watching local agencies shop for items their organizations truly need —whether it is toys, personal hygiene products, clothing or everyday essentials — was incredibly heartwarming. It’s a reminder of how much good comes from the hard work we put in earlier this year, especially with our fundraiser in July.”

Margaret Freer acknowledged the contributions of community volunteers, including Liz Campbell and her son Colt, who were actively involved in the campaign. She also encouraged residents to donate vacation homes or condo stays for the summer raffle in 2025, further enhancing the campaign's reach, along with their other typical donations.

As the Freer family prepares to begin work on the Christmas in July raffle for 2025, they remain committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in their community.

Colt, shown above, is the son of Liz and Brian Campbell. He is the grandson and Cheryl and Dwight Werts. Colt is already learning the importance of giving back to the community through his mother, father, grandparents, and the entire charitable Riverbend region. The volunteers and donors always ensure that everyone has toys, clothes, coats, and gifts at Christmas time.

